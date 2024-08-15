Eagle-eyed residents and social media appeals help find stolen car from Broughton Astley
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have recovered a stolen car from Broughton Astley, thanks to eagle-eyed local residents and social media appeals.
Officers have thanked everyone who helped them locate the vehicle.
Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "The Broughton Astley and Lutterworth beat teams attended to secure it and get it safely recovered.
"Thank you to everyone who helped in locating it!"