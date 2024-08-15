Eagle-eyed residents and social media appeals help find stolen car from Broughton Astley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have recovered a stolen car from Broughton Astley, thanks to eagle-eyed local residents and social media appeals.

Officers have thanked everyone who helped them locate the vehicle.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "The Broughton Astley and Lutterworth beat teams attended to secure it and get it safely recovered.

"Thank you to everyone who helped in locating it!"