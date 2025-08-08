'Eagle-eyed' dog-walker thanked after spotting quad reported stolen in Harborough area

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
Police say its location made recovery a difficult task. Picture: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Policeplaceholder image
Police say its location made recovery a difficult task. Picture: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police
Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police has thanked an ‘eagle-eyed’ dog-walker who spotted a stolen quad bike reported missing in May.

Officers described the quad’s location as ‘extremely well-hidden’.

They commented: “Thanks to an eagle eyed dog walker, our rural crime officer has recovered this quad, stolen earlier in the year from the Market Harborough and Lutterworth Policing area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was extremely well hidden in the depths of an overgrown copse, which made recovery rather difficult, not to mention the long uphill push back to the road afterwards!

“Unfortunately we believe the quad has been stored there since May which leaves little opportunity to identify the offenders, however one happy owner has been reunited with his kit.”

After a thorough clean of its internals, officers were able to identify the quad’s owner, though not without difficulty.

The officers issued a plea for quad drivers to keep them clean inside and out.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice