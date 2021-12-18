Drugs with a street value of £229,000 have been seized after a police chase in Lutterworth
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 10:34 am
Updated
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 10:36 am
Drugs with a street value of £229,000 have been seized after a police chase in Lutterworth.
Officers said a 29-year-old man from Leeds has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was remanded into custody last night (Friday).
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (Saturday).
"Class B drugs with a street value of £229,000 seized too," said Warwickshire Police.