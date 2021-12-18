Drugs with a street value of £229,000 have been seized after a police chase in Lutterworth

He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (Saturday)

Officers said a 29-year-old man from Leeds has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was remanded into custody last night (Friday).

"Class B drugs with a street value of £229,000 seized too," said Warwickshire Police.