Drugs with a street value of £229,000 have been seized after a police chase in Lutterworth.

Officers said a 29-year-old man from Leeds has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and was remanded into custody last night (Friday).

He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (Saturday).