Drivers warned to ignore man flagging down motorists near Harborough - police believe he is a conman

Police are launching an investigation after drivers were flagged down by a man claiming he’d run out of fuel and needed money near Market Harborough.

Officers are investigating after being told by two motorists they had been stopped on Naseby Road near Sibbertoft on Saturday morning.

The man, who said his wife was pregnant, became aggressive towards one of the drivers when they told him they could not help.

The suspect is also thought to have been involved in copycat incidents along with a dark-coloured car near Lubenham.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We would ask anyone who experiences similar to contact us.”

A similar incident has been reported in nearby Warwickshire.