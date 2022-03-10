Drivers in Harborough warned tougher mobile phone laws are set to be enforced

Drivers in Harborough are being warned that tougher mobile phone laws are set to be enforced.

The new warning to motorists across the district is being issued today by Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership (LLRRSP).

The new rules ban drivers from using their phones to take photos or videos, play games or scroll through music playlists.

It is already illegal to use a hand-held device to send a text or make a call while driving unless it’s an emergency.

It is also against the law to use a phone whilst stationary in traffic or at traffic lights as this still counts as ‘driving’, warns the organisation’s spokesman Jonathan Clarkson.

“We know that using a mobile phone while behind the wheel is extremely dangerous and it puts not only the driver, but also other roads users, at risk.

“The updated law now removes any doubt, if you’re holding a phone while driving, and that includes when you’re stopped at traffic lights or in a queue, you can be prosecuted,” said Jonathan.

“We want to make sure every driver gets the message - any activity involving a mobile phone at the wheel is a potentially fatal distraction.

“If you’re tempted to pick the phone up on a journey, please think again.

“Do the responsible thing and don’t risk your own life, or someone else’s, by selfishly using a hand-held phone while driving.”

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership has a number of simple tips for drivers:

You’re allowed to use a mobile phone when you are safely parked, with the engine off and the handbrake on

Please do not pick up your phone in any other driving situation, including when you’re stationary at traffic lights or queueing in traffic

The only exception to this is if it’s an emergency and it would be unsafe or impractical to stop, in which case you may call 999

Don’t assume that using a hands-free kit means you have dealt with the risk. You are still allowing yourself to be distracted from the task of safe driving, and you could still be prosecuted for not being in control (an offence that carries a £100 fine and three penalty points)

Take a few minutes before a journey to make important calls or to check voice messages and emails. Work together with friends, family, colleagues and work contacts to remove the expectation that we should all be available, all the time

Plan journeys to build in breaks from driving, where you can call, text or email or interact with social media in a safe environment.