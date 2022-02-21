Driver tells police that he fears losing his job after he was caught driving with no insurance in the Harborough district
'Maybe should have thought of that prior' said police in response
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:43 am
A driver caught in the Harborough district by Lutterworth police for having no insurance told them he feared losing his job.
Officers who stop-checked his vehicle over the weekend said he gave them the “same old excuses”.
“Driver reported for no insurance, six points and a fine to follow,” said police.
“Is now worried about losing his job, maybe should have thought of that prior?”