A driver was punched and slapped during a road rage incident near Lutterworth.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Wednesday August 9 on the A426 near to Cotesbach's Main Street.

The driver of blue Ford Focus ST approached a blue Renault Clio after stopping in front of it in the road.

PC Ross Ginns is appealing for witnesses and any information about the driver.

The Ford driver got out of the car and then slapped and punched the Clio driver.

The Ford driver returned to his car, which had two passengers in it, and drove off.

The Clio driver sustained minor injuries and did not seek any medical treatment,

PC Ross Ginns said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident or the circumstances leading to up to please get in touch.

“Alternatively, if anyone has any dash cam footage which relates to this, lease also contact us.”