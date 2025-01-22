Driver pleads guilty for failing to take breath test following crash with motorcyclist in Market Harborough
The biker was taken to hospital after being involved in collision with a car on the High Street on Friday evening.
Leicestershire Police say his injuries were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Bowden Lane junction just after 7.30pm.
A number of passersby stopped to check on the motorbiker.
Richard Brodie from Market Harborough has since pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample. His case has been adjourned to April 10 for sentencing. He has been been given an interim driving disqualification in the meantime.