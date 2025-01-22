A driver has been found guilty for failing to take a breath test following a crash with a motorcyclist in Harborough.

A driver has pleaded guilty for failing to take a breath test following a crash with a motorcyclist in Harborough.

The biker was taken to hospital after being involved in collision with a car on the High Street on Friday evening.

Leicestershire Police say his injuries were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Bowden Lane junction just after 7.30pm.

A number of passersby stopped to check on the motorbiker.

Richard Brodie from Market Harborough has since pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample. His case has been adjourned to April 10 for sentencing. He has been been given an interim driving disqualification in the meantime.