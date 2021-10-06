Driver involved in a late-night two-vehicle crash in Leicestershire was more than four times the drink-drive limit

A driver involved in a late-night two-vehicle crash on the M1 in Leicestershire was more than four times the drink-drive limit.

The motorist was given a breathalyser test by motorway patrol police at the roadside after officers dashed to the scene.

And they gave an astonishingly high reading of 159 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milligrams of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.

The driver now faces being taken to court “asap” and charged over the incident.

Police also tweeted a picture of a bag of strong Stella Artois lager with what appears to be a bottle of spirits in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the collision.

“Shocking incident on the M1 which has thankfully resulted in no injuries. 2 vehicle RTC (road traffic collision), driver of one of them blows 159 at the roadside,” said Leicestershire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

“Yes I said 159, the legal limit being 35!