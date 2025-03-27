Driver injured after suspected burglar crashes into vehicles in Lutterworth during police chase

A driver has been injured after a suspected burglar crashed into vehicles during a police chase in Lutterworth yesterday (Wednesday).

The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment.

The chase began just after 8.15pm when police officers identified a blue Volkswagen Golf which was believed to be on cloned plates and linked to a burglary in Northamptonshire.

PC Reece from Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "A request was made for the car to stop, but the driver failed to do so, and a pursuit was authorised. A short time later, the Golf collided with other vehicles in Rugby Road, Lutterworth. A 40-year-old man – the driver of another vehicle involved in the collision – was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary dwelling and theft. Two other men, aged 40 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.”