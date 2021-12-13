Driver arrested near Harborough for alleged drink-driving

A 24-year-old woman driver has been arrested near Market Harborough for alleged drink-driving.

Her Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by Lutterworth-based police officers on the B6047 near the McDonald’s roundabout on the A6 on Saturday night.

The alleged offender gave a breath test of 90 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.