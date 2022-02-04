Drink-driver from village near Harborough banned from driving for a year
He was also ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £442
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:37 am
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:38 am
A drink-driver from a village near Market Harborough has been banned from driving for 12 months.
Daniel Forbes, 26, of Church View, Caldecott, was also ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £442 at Northampton magistrates’ court.
Forbes was one of a string of drivers stopped and charged with drink or drug-driving by Northamptonshire Police in the force’s Christmas and New Year crackdown.