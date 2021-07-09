Drink driver banned from driving after crashing into another car near Fleckney
He was disqualified from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:01 am
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:02 am
A man has been banned from driving after he crashed into another car near his home in a village near Fleckney.
Kyle Hearst, 33, of Main Street, Kilby, was disqualified from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving at Leicester magistrates’ court.
His ban will be cut by 16 weeks if he does a drink-drive rehabilitation course by May 17, 2022.
Hearst was also fined £441 after he was arrested following the collision on Main Street, Kilby, on Saturday June 19.