Drink driver banned from driving after crashing into another car near Fleckney

A man has been banned from driving after he crashed into another car near his home in a village near Fleckney.

Kyle Hearst, 33, of Main Street, Kilby, was disqualified from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving at Leicester magistrates’ court.

His ban will be cut by 16 weeks if he does a drink-drive rehabilitation course by May 17, 2022.

Kyle Hearst was disqualified from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving at Leicester magistrates’ court.