Drink and drug driving arrests rise by nearly half during summer crackdown in Leicestershire

Arrests included a driver five times over the limit. Image: Jon Hindmarch Newton Photography

A month-long summer drink drug drive crackdown showed a 40 per cent rise on average monthly arrests in Leicestershire.

Nearly 140 arrests were made during the campaign compared to an average of 40 per month. They included 91 drink and 32 drug driving arrests along with 16 drivers who failed to provide a sample.

Arrests were made across the Leicestershire Police area, including towns, villages and more rural locations. People were also stopped the ‘morning after’, with 27 drivers detained at the roadside between 5am and 5pm.

Drivers aged between 17 and 24 accounted for under a fifth of the arrests and a similar number of arrests followed road accidents. Police reported one driver stopped during August was more than five times over the legal drink drive limit.

Jonathan Clarkson, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road safety Partnership spokesperson, said: “This is very disappointing news in terms of road safety, drink drug driving is one of the ‘Fatal 4’ offences along with mobile phone distraction, excessive speeding and not wearing seatbelts which are major contributors to death and serious injury on our roads.

“Getting behind the wheel when you are unfit to do so puts yourself, and the innocent lives of others at risk, and the consequences of a drink drug drive conviction can have long term effects such as a driving ban, a hefty fine, increased car insurance along with potentially losing your job and restrictions on overseas travel.