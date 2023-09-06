News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Drink and drug driving arrests rise by nearly half during summer crackdown in Leicestershire

Nearly 140 arrests were made during the campaign compared to an average of 40 per month
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Arrests included a driver five times over the limit. Image: Jon Hindmarch Newton PhotographyArrests included a driver five times over the limit. Image: Jon Hindmarch Newton Photography
Arrests included a driver five times over the limit. Image: Jon Hindmarch Newton Photography

A month-long summer drink drug drive crackdown showed a 40 per cent rise on average monthly arrests in Leicestershire.

Nearly 140 arrests were made during the campaign compared to an average of 40 per month. They included 91 drink and 32 drug driving arrests along with 16 drivers who failed to provide a sample.

Arrests were made across the Leicestershire Police area, including towns, villages and more rural locations. People were also stopped the ‘morning after’, with 27 drivers detained at the roadside between 5am and 5pm.

Drivers aged between 17 and 24 accounted for under a fifth of the arrests and a similar number of arrests followed road accidents. Police reported one driver stopped during August was more than five times over the legal drink drive limit.

Most Popular

Jonathan Clarkson, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road safety Partnership spokesperson, said: “This is very disappointing news in terms of road safety, drink drug driving is one of the ‘Fatal 4’ offences along with mobile phone distraction, excessive speeding and not wearing seatbelts which are major contributors to death and serious injury on our roads.

“Getting behind the wheel when you are unfit to do so puts yourself, and the innocent lives of others at risk, and the consequences of a drink drug drive conviction can have long term effects such as a driving ban, a hefty fine, increased car insurance along with potentially losing your job and restrictions on overseas travel.

He is urging residents to report suspected drink drivers by taking down their number plate and calling police on 101.