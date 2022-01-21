Dramatic stolen car chase after burglary near Harborough

A man from Market Harborough is among five men arrested by police in a dramatic stolen car chase after a house was burgled in a village near the town.

Police backed up by the force’s dogs unit used a special Stinger device to burst the suspects’ tyres and stop their car in north Northamptonshire before arresting them on suspicion of burglary.

The drama blew up after a stolen vehicle triggered police Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Kettering last Friday (January 14).

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Road Crime Team spotted the stolen grey BMW parked up alongside a blue Chevrolet Captiva in the village of Cransley with the five men inside.

The men immediately tried to “evade the officers and drove off in the Chevrolet”, police said today.

“However, with support from their colleagues in Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Section the vehicle was stopped using a Stinger,” said police.

All five men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of carrying out the burglary at a house on Welford Road, Sibbertoft, near Market Harborough, on Saturday January 8.

A 24-year-old man from Market Harborough, a 22-year-old man of no fixed address, a man aged 23 from Liverpool, a man of 30 from Broughton and a 37-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, were all arrested.