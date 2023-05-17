Dramatic footage shows arrest and high-speed chase of disqualified driver through Harborough villages

Dramatic footage released by the force shows the pursuit and arrest of a disqualified driver who failed to stop for police.

A disqualified driver who led police on a high-speed chase through villages in Harborough has been jailed.

James Ward, 33, of Ocean Road, Leicester, was followed by police on April 12 after officers became aware of a white Ford Transit van travelling through the Wigston area with false registration plates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle was intercepted by officers in Welford Road before travelling into Wistow where it started to increase its speed and drive erratically.

Over 25 minutes, the van was pursued by officers and seen driving dangerously – including overtaking into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of up to 100mph.

Footage released by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) – which tracked the van – caught on camera how it drove at high speeds until stopping in a cul-de-sac in the Thurnby Lodge area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two men got out of the car ran away, with police chasing them across gardens and arresting Ward in an outbuilding. The second man was also arrested nearby and released on bail. He has been since been released with no further action.

Ward was charged with dangerous driving, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, failing to stop, fraudulently using a registration document, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

The criminal damage related to a fence damaged by Ward during his attempted escape, while the drugs charge related to Class B drugs found when officers searched his home.

He plead guilty to all charges at Leicester Magistrates’ Court last month except the failing to stop charge, which was discontinued. On Friday (May 12) at Leicester Crown Court he was sentenced to 22 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for six years and will be required to take an extended retest when that time period is over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/AZ5-2vxym7E

Investigating officer Sophie Hancock said: “The joint effort of all those involved in the arrest of Ward are an excellent example of operational policing and team work at its best.

“While our road policing officers, who drive at the highest level of skill and precision, pursued the vehicle, our colleagues at NPAS used their knowledge and expertise to tracking the vehicle and with the assistance of local neighbourhood officers on the ground arrests were made.

“The assistance of NPAS was also crucial in identifying which man was driving the vehicle as they were able to observe which side of the vehicle Ward left and track him up until his arrest placing him as the driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ward chose to drive in a dangerous and irresponsible manner, often at speeds close to 100mph, along main routes across the county and city which were full with motorists at the time. It’s extremely fortunate that he did not collide with any vehicles or anyone crossing the road.