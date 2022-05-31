Dozens of firearms handed into police stations in Harborough and across Leicestershire

Ch Insp Cara Guest-Moore with some of the firearms

A total of 74 firearms or their “component parts” have been handed into police stations in Market Harborough and across Leicestershire in a two-week crackdown on guns.

They included a German Luger pistol from the Second World War.

The special national surrender was launched by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

People were urged to hand in illegal, unwanted and unlicensed firearms as well as stun guns, Tasers, CS spray and ammunition from Thursday May 12 to Sunday May 29.

Market Harborough police station on Fairfield Road was one of the stations taking part in the scheme in Leicestershire.

The weapons handed over will be destroyed or sent to National Ballistics Intelligence Service for further forensic testing.

Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were among those handed into Neighbourhood Policing Areas (NPAs) across the county.

A large quantity of ammunition was also handed over to the force for destruction.

Ch Insp Cara Guest-Moore, of Leicestershire Police’s Specialist Support, Tactical Dogs and Firearms unit, said:

“Our aim throughout this surrender has been to avoid the risk of illegal firearms becoming involved in crime.

“It has given the public a safe place for firearms and ammunition to be disposed of and I’m pleased to see that people made good use of this opportunity.

“Taking just one weapon off the streets, means that there is one less that can fall into the wrong hands and be used to harm or threaten our communities,” said Ch Insp Guest-Moore.

“We use various tactics to locate illegal weapons.

“The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and we’re always working with partners and local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.

“Leicestershire Police will continue to robustly investigate those that illegally arm themselves and take measures to combat gun crime.

“Our commitment to keeping gun crime low will continue beyond this surrender - and I hope that we can count on the public for their continued support.”

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms call police on 101 or Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111.