Dog memorial statue in memory of Lubenham man has been stolen from the village

Published 21st May 2025, 16:27 BST
Part of a memorial in memory of a Lubenham man has been stolen from the village.

The statue of a dog formed part of a memorial to Terry Cain who passed away in July 2023.

But villagers were shocked to find that the statue was stolen some time on either Monday evening (May 19) or Tuesday morning.

The memorial was only put near the church a month ago, by his partner David.

Terry was well-known in Lubenham and did a lot for local charities, including Lubenham in Bloom.

Call 07921 816573 if you have information.

