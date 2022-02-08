These goods are believed to have been stolen from across Leicestershire and even elsewhere in the country.

Do you own any of these stolen kayaks, canoes or other items that have been recovered by police in Leicestershire?

They were seized by officers as they executed a warrant to search a site in Heather, near Coalville, last October.

The goods are believed to have been stolen from across Leicestershire and even elsewhere in the country.

Some of the items have now been handed back to their grateful owners.

But at least 20 items remain unclaimed.

And police are urging anyone who recognises the equipment as theirs to get in touch.

You must be able to provide proof of ownership.

Two people have been questioned by police over the raid and “enquiries remain ongoing”, said Leicestershire Police today.

Anyone who believes an item pictured here may belong to them is being asked to contact PC 1391 Adrian Coleman.