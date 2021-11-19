'Disappointing speeds' recorded on a busy road near a Harborough district school

Police said they recorded some “disappointing speeds” as they checked drivers on a busy road near a Harborough district school.

Police said they recorded some “disappointing speeds” as they checked drivers on a busy road near a Harborough district school.

Lutterworth-based officers carried out the speed checks on motorists near Leicester Grammar School on London Road, Great Glen, as students were dropped off yesterday morning (Thursday).

“Lutterworth Officers have been completing speed checks in Great Glen near to the Grammar School at dropping off time,” said Harborough police.

“Some disappointing speeds it has to be said. Shame really.”

In a separate incident, Lutterworth officers also seized a car as it drove through the town.

The motorist didn’t have any insurance – and is now facing a £300 fine and six penalty points on their licence.