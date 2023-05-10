HMP Gartree prison entrance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Increased violence and deteriorating infrastructure are among the concerns highlighted in an annual report on HMP Gartree.

The Independent Monitoring Board has published its annual report on the high security jail near Market Harborough.

The board reports that, although there have been some improvements, criminal activity continues to exert influence and the fabric of the crumbling building remains ‘dark, dingy and in need of repair’.

Since last year, there has been a ‘worrying’ rise in prisoner assaults on staff, up by 10 to 53, in the last year, and an increase in attacks between prisoners of 19.

The report also observes an increase in self-harming, with incidents up by nearly 20, to 242, in 2022. Of these, 27 were classed as serious or ‘near misses’, compared to five incidents in the previous year.

However, it does note a full regime of exercise, access to the gym and work may account for a drop in prisoners experiencing low mood and depression in general.

The board also reports ‘non-existent’ improvements to the fabric and infrastructure to the prison including the showers for which, it was assured, would be completed in January.

It has demanded Justice Minister, Stuart Andrew, to confirm whether the funding bid received by HMP Gartree is still intended for the ‘unacceptable state of the showers’, and that its ‘deteriorating’ infrastructure will be addressed.

Other observations include a ‘continued influx’ of drugs, weapons, illicitly brewed alcohol and phones, although changes to operations and added detection measures has helped reduce the trading and introduction of contraband, while 25 of 42 prisoners with IPP sentences (imprisonment for public protection) are recorded as being neurodiverse or diagnosed with a mental health condition. The board raises concerns ‘little significant progress’ is being made, on a national level, in progressing them.