Desborough teenager caught by police with cannabis and a knife

A Desborough teenager has been given a suspended jail sentence after he was caught by police with cannabis and a knife.

Tylah Chapman, 19, of Rowan Close, Desborough, was found to have cannabis and a lock knife on him in Birmingham on October 19, 2021.

Chapman admitted both offences at Northampton magistrates’ court.