Desborough teenager caught by police with cannabis and a knife
He has been given a suspended jail sentence
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:24 am
A Desborough teenager has been given a suspended jail sentence after he was caught by police with cannabis and a knife.
Tylah Chapman, 19, of Rowan Close, Desborough, was found to have cannabis and a lock knife on him in Birmingham on October 19, 2021.
Chapman admitted both offences at Northampton magistrates’ court.
He was handed a four-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months. Chapman was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a victim surcharge of £128.