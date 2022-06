Lee Osborne admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and “committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence” at Northampton magistrates’ court.

Lee Osborne, of Eastbrook Hill, Desborough, was stopped by police at Kettering on Wednesday April 27.

