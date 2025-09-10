Desborough man jailed for child sex offences after 'very lengthy and complex' investigation

A 67-year-old man from Desborough has been sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to five child sex offences.

On November 10, 2018, Northamptonshire Police received intelligence that Kevin Lee House had uploaded an indecent image of a child.

The image was category A - the most serious.

An investigation was launched and a warrant was executed at House’s home address in Desborough on August 21, 2019.

Kevin Lee House, 67, of Desborough has been jailed

A number of his devices were seized and upon examination, detectives found a number of concerning items including extreme pornography and evidence of House discussing the facilitation of child sex offences.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, possessing extreme pornography and making an indecent image of a child.

On June 6, House appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all five charges, returning to the same court last month (August 27) where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abigail Jones said: “This was a very lengthy and complex investigation which involved the detailed forensic examination of a number of House’s electronic devices and I’d like to thank our digital media investigators for their hard work on this case.

“I am pleased to see House sent to prison and I hope it sends a message to other people who may be accessing indecent images of children.

“You may think you have taken steps to cover your tracks but our teams are full of tenacious, talented individuals determined to uncover your offending and we will put you behind bars.”