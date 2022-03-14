Desborough man fined for attacking man in town
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:38 am
A man from Desborough has appeared at court after he attacked a man in the town.
Vittorio Dioni, 57, of Gold Street, Desborough, admitted assaulting a man by beating him on Sunday January 30.
Dioni was fined £360 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £36 at Northampton magistrates’ court.