Desborough man charged with drink-driving

Luke Powers, of Union Street, Desborough, was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol last Friday (December 17).

A 28-year-old man from Desborough has been charged with drink-driving.

Luke Powers, of Union Street, Desborough, was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol last Friday (December 17).

Powers is set to appear at Northampton magistrates’ court on Monday, February 7, police said today.

And a 19-year-old man from Desborough was arrested on Saturday (December 18) on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

The teenager, who hasn’t been named, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

To report suspected drink or drug-driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or ring Northamptonshire Police on 101.