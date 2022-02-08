Desborough man arrested after car was damaged and officer assaulted

A Desborough man was arrested by police after a car was damaged and an officer assaulted.

The 27-year-old suspect was held after police went to Nunnery Avenue in Rothwell at 9pm on Friday (February 4) to investigate reports of a ‘domestic-related incident’.

Another person was attacked during the incident.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in public, resisting arrest and assaulting an emergency worker, said Northamptonshire Police today.