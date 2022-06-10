Desborough driver banned from driving for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen of breath for police​​​​​​​

A Desborough man has been banned from driving for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen of breath for police.

Sean Coakley, 43, of Gold Street, Desborough, was stopped by police at Oundle on January 26.

Coakley was “suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis failed to do so”.

He admitted the offence at Northampton magistrates’ court.

As well as being disqualified from driving for a year, Coakley was handed a community order “with rehabilitation activities” and told to do 60 hours of unpaid work.