Desborough driver banned after he was caught drink-driving at almost double the legal limit

A Desborough man has been banned from the wheel after he was caught drink-driving at almost double the legal limit.

A Desborough man has been banned from the wheel after he was caught drink-driving at almost double the legal limit.

Radoslaw Wakowski, 35, of Bittern Close, Desborough, was stopped by police on the A14 near Kettering on Friday February 4.

Wakowski was found to have 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Northampton magistrates’ court heard.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wakowski admitted drink-driving.