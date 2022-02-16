Desborough drink-driver banned from driving for almost two years
He was caught by police during the force’s Christmas and New Year drink and drug-driving crackdown
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:04 am
A Desborough drink-driver has been banned from driving for almost two years after he was caught by police days before Christmas.
Luke Powers, 28, of Union Street, Desborough, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £446.
Powers appeared at Northampton magistrates’ court after he was stopped by police on Friday December 17 during the force’s Christmas and New Year drink and drug-driving crackdown.