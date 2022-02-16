Desborough drink-driver banned from driving for almost two years

Luke Powers, 28, of Union Street, Desborough, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £446.

A Desborough drink-driver has been banned from driving for almost two years after he was caught by police days before Christmas.

