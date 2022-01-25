Desborough butcher devastated after stock worth thousands stolen in raid

A popular Desborough butcher says he's "totally gutted" after burglars stole almost all of his meat in an early morning raid.

K.P. Wolfenden in Station Road was unable to open yesterday (Monday) after crooks left them with virtually no stock.

At some point between 5am and 5.30am yesterday morning burglars broke in after hacking the shop's back door out of its frame.

K.P. Wolfenden

Once inside they helped themselves to stock worth thousands of pounds before fleeing, leaving shop owner Kevin Wolfenden gutted.

He said: "They came into the shop and took everything we had except what was wrapped up.

"I reckon it was worth in the region of £3,500.

"I am totally gutted."

Kevin Wolfenden, pictured here in 2008

Some of Kevin's personal items were also stolen from the shop and a police investigation is under way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman urged anyone who may have been offered meat for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them.

Kevin said: "We are going to pull back but it's going to be difficult. It all depends on the insurance and how that goes.

"We couldn't open yesterday because we had no stock left.

"Today we've had a delivery but mentally it's been quite stressful."

But the defiant butcher, who loves his job so much he works every day for 10 hours, promised the people of Desborough he will bounce back.

He said: "We have been here for 24 years and we will carry on regardless."