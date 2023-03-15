How the prison would look

A decision on a controversial super prison near Market Harborough is set to be delayed.

Government says new material has been submitted to the Secretary of State who was set to make a final decision on the site.

Plans to build a new £300million prison, the size of 13 football pitches, next to HMP Gartree were unanimously thrown out by Harborough District Council last April. But a public inquiry was held in the autumn after the Ministry of Justice appealed the decision.

A Harborough District Council spokeswoman said: “The council has received notification from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that the Secretary of State will now give his decision on the planning appeal regarding land adjacent to HMP Gartree on or before 15 May 2023, and not by 5 April 2023 as previous notified.

“We understand this is because new material has been submitted to him and parties will need time allowed to consider this.”

It follows Gartree Action Group saying evidence for the facility was ‘flimsy’ and the forecast demand for places used by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was out by some 4,200 places – the equivalent to two mega prisons.

The group also revealed Gartree prison had 55 vacancies, and questioned whether the neighbouring super prison could be fully staffed.

Group spokeswoman Kay Hoggett said: “The new evidence presented materially affects the planning balance in the case for a new prison at Gartree.”