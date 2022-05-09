Court case adjourned for huntsman accused of seriously injuring a protester near Harborough

A huntsman accused of seriously injuring a hunt saboteur in countryside near Market Harborough is now set to appear in court later this month.

Chris Mardles, 25, was due to go before magistrates in Northampton last Friday (May 6) charged with grievous bodily harm.

But the case has now been adjourned to the same court to Monday May 23.

Mardles, now of The Quorn Hunt, Gaddesby Lane, Melton Mowbray, was charged after animal rights activist and saboteur Mel Broughton was injured near Sibbertoft on September 5, 2020.

Mardles, who was a whipper-in with the Pytchley with Woodland Hunt at the time, is accused of riding his horse over Mr Broughton, who was with the Northants Hunt Sabs group.