Police have named the two people found dead in their village home near Market Harborough.

The couple has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Harrison and his wife, 54-year-old Rachel Harrison.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of the couple who died of gunshot wounds at their home in Saddington. However they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Officers were called to the incident in Smeeton Road at 11.30am on Friday (December 15) by East Midlands Ambulance Service following the report of a man and a woman found dead.

A post-mortem examination confirmed both died from gunshot injuries.

Detectives will continue to investigate, but a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and officers are continuing to support the family during this extremely difficult time.