Convicted sex offender who escaped from prison may have travelled to Leicestershire, say police

Police are appealing to the public for help as they try to track down Gary Butcher

A convicted sex offender who has escaped from prison may have travelled to Leicestershire, it’s emerged this evening (Tuesday).

Police are appealing to the public for help as they try to track down Gary Butcher, 55, who has absconded from North Sea Camp jail in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Butcher was reported missing just after 5.30am today, said police.

He is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

Butcher is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

The criminal has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Butcher may have made his way to Leicestershire, said police.

Det Insp Paul Coleman said: “We are appealing for help to locate Gary Butcher who was reported missing from North Sea Camp this morning.

“If you have any information to his current whereabouts, please contact us immediately,” said the senior investigating officer.