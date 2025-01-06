Child among three injured after crash on A47 in Harborough district

Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage.

Three people suffered injuries when a vehicle left the road, along the A47, in the north of the Harborough district.

Police officers were called to the scene, in Uppingham Road, Skeffington, just before 1.30pm following a report a grey Volkswagen Tiguan had left the road yesterday (Sunday).

A man in his 40s and a ten-year-old boy were taken to hospital, where they are receiving treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A woman in her 40s suffered minor injuries. No-one was arrested.

Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road are continuing.

“While we’ve spoken to a number of people who stopped at the scene, I am appealing for anyone who saw the car beforehand or who saw the collision occur to get in touch. I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam who may be able to help.

“Anything you’re able to provide or tell us could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can visit www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report, quoting reference 25*8396.

Alternatively call 101.