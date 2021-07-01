CCTV image of suspect released after late-night spree of criminal damage in Desborough

Police want to speak to this man after a late-night spree of criminal damage in Desborough.

The incidents happened back in May (just after midnight on Monday May 3) but officers have released this CCTV image of the suspect today (Thursday July 1).

A man damaged a car on Station Road, Desborough, by kicking its wing mirrors off.

Police want to speak to this man after a late-night spree of criminal damage in Desborough.

The culprit then damaged the windows of a kebab shop and a GP's surgery on High Street by kicking them.

“The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101,” said police.