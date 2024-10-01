Cars found abandoned in floodwater in Harborough village are confirmed as stolen

The cars will be investigated by forensics. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police

Police are investigating after two stolen cars were found abandoned in floodwater in a Harborough district village.

Officers received a report of the abandoned vehicles in Great Glen yesterday (Monday September 30), and went to the scene to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have since confirmed the vehicles were stolen from burglaries reported in the last few weeks.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have been recovered for further forensic investigations.

Police have thanked those who reported the deserted vehicles.