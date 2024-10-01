Cars found abandoned in floodwater in Harborough village are confirmed as stolen

Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:26 BST
The cars will be investigated by forensics. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth PoliceThe cars will be investigated by forensics. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police
Police are investigating after two stolen cars were found abandoned in floodwater in a Harborough district village.

Officers received a report of the abandoned vehicles in Great Glen yesterday (Monday September 30), and went to the scene to investigate.

Police have since confirmed the vehicles were stolen from burglaries reported in the last few weeks.

Both have been recovered for further forensic investigations.

Police have thanked those who reported the deserted vehicles.