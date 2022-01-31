Car to be crushed after Lutterworth officers after stop check reveals no licence or insurance

Police seized the car.

This car is to be crushed after being stopped by Lutterworth-based police – and the driver had no insurance or licence.

The driver of the blue Ford Focus was stop-checked by officers in Harborough yesterday afternoon (Sunday) after the vehicle triggered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

“Lutterworth officers have stop checked this vehicle after an ANPR activation for no insurance, no licence didn’t help either,” said police.

“One for the crusher.