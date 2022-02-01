Car stopped and seized by police in the Harborough district

This car was seized by police after the motorist was stopped by officers in Harborough district – and they shouldn’t have been driving.

They were stop-checked by Lutterworth-based police yesterday (Monday) after activating Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

And the officers quickly established that the driver didn’t have a driving licence.

“Driver had a revoked driving licence until test passed so shouldn’t be driving,” said police.