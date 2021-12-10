Alice Ruggles

A campaign set up after a young Harborough woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend is stepping up its bid to stamp out stalking.

The Alice Ruggles Trust is launching a new animated video to highlight stalkers on the final day of the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

Dr Sue Hills, 59, whose daughter Alice Ruggles, 24, was killed by her soldier ex-boyfriend Trimaan Dhillon in Gateshead in October 2016, and her family set up the charity following the brutal murder.

Dr Sue Hills with her daughter Alice Ruggles

And you can watch their new video here: https://www.alicerugglestrust.org/stalking-videoThe Trust has made a three-minute video featuring two friends discussing the behaviour of an ex-partner.

This is recognised as stalking and safety advice is given - and the victim is supported in making a police report.

The video aims to raise awareness of apparently ‘low risk’ behaviour while urging victims to seek help.

Speaking about it, Dr Hills, of Tur Langton, near Market Harborough, said: “Raising public awareness, especially among young people, is of key importance to us.

“We want to know that the next generation, that Alice should have been part of, will recognise stalking for the vile crime that it is.

“Not as a bit of a joke, but as something that is highly distressing for the victim and potentially extremely dangerous,” she said.

“That is why we have decided to produce this video to reach more people and encourage them to seek help if they are experiencing unwanted attention.”

This new video aims to complement the charity’s other resources.

They include freely available personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) lesson plans aimed at 14-16-year-olds, their training for teachers and other professionals working with young people, and their growing social media presence.

Alice’s father, Prof Clive Ruggles, said: “We need to ensure that victims recognise stalking for what it is, that friends and family are able to offer support and give good advice, and that criminal justice professionals are equipped to respond appropriately to suspected stalking cases.

“We hope this widely accessible and freely available video will go some way to helping achieve this and we encourage everyone to share it widely.”

To support their work, the Alice Ruggles Trust has also relaunched their hugely-successful #24forAlice fundraising challenge.