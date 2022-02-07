Campaign highlighting local support services for victims of sexual assault and abuse launched in Leicestershire today (Monday)

A special campaign week highlighting local support services for victims of sexual assault and abuse was launched in Leicestershire today (Monday).

The new seven-day county-wide initiative is called ‘It’s Not OK’.

The mission aims to reach under-reported groups – including men, older women, those from faith backgrounds, students and LGBT+ communities.

It’s Not OK is a partnership campaign between Leicestershire Police and support agencies who get behind victims of abuse.

These services are available to adults and young people regardless of race, age, background or gender, whether or not the crimes are recent or historic or reported to the police.

A new way for victims to report what has happened to them has recently been trialled.

It is an online reporting facility which means people do not have to ring and speak to someone to discuss what has happened to them if they are not comfortable doing this:

Report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Leicestershire Police (leics.police.uk)

Det Ch Insp Lucy Batchelor, of Leicestershire Police, said: “We know from research and experience that there are many reasons why survivors and witnesses don’t come forward and report sexual offences to the police and we want to change that, giving more options to report offences including the option to report anonymously.”

Manager of Juniper Lodge (a Sexual Assault Referral Centre known as SARC), Millie Gant, said: “Sexual abuse and sexual violence are sensitive topics and we hope that our involvement in this week of awareness will encourage people to come forward who haven’t already.

“We know there are barriers which impact on people choosing to come forward and we want to reassure those people that you will be treated non-judgementally.

“Every person contacting us is given the time and space to discuss what they want to, with no pressure to report to the police,” said Millie.

“The SARC is a safe place where you can discuss your options with a crisis worker regardless of your gender or gender identity.

“How you choose to proceed is entirely up to you, you will be wholly supported with all the decisions you make.

“If you have been a victim of sexual abuse or violence or have concerns about a loved one, please know that everyone at the SARC, support organisations and the police, are accessible to you for advice.

“This can be either by telephone or initially online if you feel it is too overwhelming to pick up the phone.”

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said: “Taking those first small steps in accepting help can be a difficult and painful experience.

“We are fortunate where we live to have the experience and expertise of a wealth of professionals and volunteers who are trained and ready to make that process easier.

"Nobody should suffer in silence.

“We are working together as one team to support victims and walk with them during their journey to recovery."

Local agencies which support sexual assault and abuse victims include:

Trade is a health charity, supporting the LGBT+ community with their sexual and overall health needs and concerns

· 0116 254 1747

First Step

Works with male abuse survivors aged 13 and above

· 0116 2548535

Quetzal

Offers counselling and a helpline to women who have suffered sexual abuse as a child.

· 0333 101 4280

Jasmine House, Leicester Rape Crisis

Offers specialist counselling and support for females aged 13 and above that have suffered sexual violence or assault.

Office line: 0116 255 5962

· Helpline: 0116 255 8252

United against Violence and Abuse (UAVA)

Provides a dedicated helpline along with specialist support including access to an independent sexual violence advisor (ISVA) for males and females of any age, including children.

· Helpline: 0808 80 200 28

· Text support: 07715 994 962

Juniper Lodge

Is a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) that offers support, forensic medical facilities and advice, to anyone aged 18 years and above regardless of whether a report is made to the police.