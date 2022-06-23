Call for crackdown on use of electric scooters in Leicestershire

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is calling for a crackdown on the use of controversial electric scooters.

Mr Matthews is now urging local MPs, including Harborough MP Neil O’Brien and South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, to back his campaign to bring in tougher new laws for E-scooters.

"E-scooter incidents are rising, presenting a possible danger to pedestrians, users and motorists alike.

“That's why I am calling on Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland's MPs to work with me to tackle the problem.

“The Government continues to relax the rules surrounding the acquisition and use of E-scooters,” said Mr Matthews.

“I would like to see tougher rules surrounding the acquisition and use of E-scooters.

“We need to safeguard road users.

“Leicestershire Police has a robust policy toward E-scooters that aims to prevent incidents and accidents, for which I am grateful,” said the county’s PCC.

“But we cannot become complacent, and we must ensure that the Government keeps E-scooters off public roads before more incidents occur.

“This is about public safety and road safety.

“We need to ensure that the upward national trend showing more and more collisions and casualties involving E-scooters cannot be allowed to continue.