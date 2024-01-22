News you can trust since 1854
Burglars target two homes in Desborough overnight

It happened between midnight and 6.30am last night (Sunday).
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses and informationPolice are appealing for witnesses and information
Burglars targeted homes in Desborough overnight.

The two properties on Leys Avenue and Ise Vale Avenue, in the St Giles area, were broken into between midnight and 6.30am on Sunday (January 21).

Burglars forced entry through the back of the house, and it is not known if anything has been stolen.

Anyone with information including doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with incident numbers 24000041138/24000041223.