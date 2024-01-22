It happened between midnight and 6.30am last night (Sunday).

Police are appealing for witnesses and information

Burglars targeted homes in Desborough overnight.

The two properties on Leys Avenue and Ise Vale Avenue, in the St Giles area, were broken into between midnight and 6.30am on Sunday (January 21).

Burglars forced entry through the back of the house, and it is not known if anything has been stolen.