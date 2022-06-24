Burglars cause more than £60,000 of damage at historic stately home near Harborough​​​​​​​

The three suspects, including a man from Desborough, were seized by police after the crime was carried out at East Carlton Hall in East Carlton Country Park.

Two men and a teenager were arrested after burglars caused more than £60,000 of damage at an historic stately home near Market Harborough.

The three suspects, including a man from Desborough, were seized by police after the crime was carried out at East Carlton Hall in East Carlton Country Park.

The alarm was raised after intruders were spotted entering the Grade II-listed manor house on Sunday evening (June 19).

Two suspects fled the crime scene in a white car but were held by police in Corby soon afterwards.

A 23-year-old man from Desborough, a man aged 20 from Corby and a boy of 17, also from Corby, were detained and questioned.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said today: “A member of the public called the Force Control Room stating that they had seen three people enter East Carlton Hall in East Carlton Park.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old boy from Corby was arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing criminal damage in excess of £60,000 to the property,” she said.

“Two other men, who fled the scene in a white car, were arrested in Corby shortly afterwards.”

The three suspects have been released on bail under investigation as police step up their enquiries into the shocking incident.

The break-in took place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday.