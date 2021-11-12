Burglar who broke into a Harborough town centre shop and stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume is spared jail
He has been given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, after he targeted the Savers store on the town’s High Street
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:01 am
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:02 am
A burglar has been spared a jail sentence after he broke into a town centre shop in Market Harborough and stole a haul of perfume worth £762.
Thomas Gaffney, 47, has been given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, after he targeted the Savers store on the town’s High Street.
Gaffney, from Corby, was also ordered to pay the shop £762 compensation after he plundered the store in the early hours of Friday September 17.
Gaffney admitted burgling Savers when he appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court.