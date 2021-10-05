Boy, 16, sentenced after he admitted stabbing another teenager in Kibworth

A 16-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager in a Harborough district village has been sentenced after he admitted a string of serious offences.

The teenager was handed a Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance when he appeared at Leicester Youth Court at Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Monday).

He ended up in court after carrying out an attack on another teenager on the Tin Bridge in Warwick Road park in Kibworth Beauchamp on Saturday February 6.

The armed youth approached his 18-year-old victim – who he had known for years - and demanded money that afternoon.

And he stabbed him in the arm when the teenager refused to give him his money.

The knife attacker then fled from the park – but was arrested by police just two days later.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted robbery, possession of a knife and Grievous Bodily Harm with intent (GBH).

His victim was taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries to his thumb and elbow before being allowed to go home after treatment.

Youth Rehabilitation Orders are given to children or young people convicted of a crime in court.

The defendant, who can’t be named for legal reasons, will have to spend time at the Youth Justice Service and complete several requirements to try to prevent further offending.

The youngster will also be subjected to a curfew and he will be electronically tagged for three months.

Today Det Con Alex Horwood, the investigating officer, said after the case: “The defendant and victim had known each other for a number of years - but that made no difference to the defendant’s intentions to rob and harm the victim.

“The defendant chose to carry a knife and had no qualms in using it.

“The victim, luckily, sustained minor injuries with no lasting damage.”

The detective warned that Leicestershire Police treat knife crime “extremely seriously”.

“We take knife crime extremely seriously and work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and courts to bring people to justice,” said Det Con Horwood.

“Our Lives not Knives campaign is aimed at deterring people from carrying knives and to educate them about the dangers of doing so.

“As part of the campaign we want to share the message that 'You matter, lives can change'.”