Boy, 16, jailed for stabbing teenage man at popular Harborough district family park

A 16-year-old boy has been jailed for stabbing a teenage man at a popular family park in a Harborough village in broad daylight as he tried to rob him.

The teenage offender targeted his 18-year-old victim at Edward Road Play Park in Fleckney just before 6pm on August 20, 2020.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the vicious knife attack.

He was flown to the University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance before being allowed to go home after having emergency treatment.

The attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed an 18-month Detention Training Order at Leicester Youth Court yesterday (Monday).

The boy will serve nine months in a young offenders’ institution as part of his sentence.

He was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm, attempted robbery and having an offensive weapon in a public place after denying all the charges.

The attack in Edward Road Play Park stunned villagers in Fleckney when it was carried out one summer evening almost 18 months ago.

The park is very popular with children and families.