Bomb squad called to Rothwell after builder finds Second World War shell
A 100m cordon was put in place
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 2:24 pm
A bomb disposal team was called to Rothwell this morning (Thursday) after a builder found a Second World War shell.
The worker was in Charles Street when they found the projectile in a resident’s back garden at about 10.30am.
Police put a 100m cordon in place and closed roads, although nobody was evacuated.
Most Popular
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended the incident and took the shell away for it to be detonated elsewhere.
The cordon has since been removed.