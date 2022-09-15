News you can trust since 1854

Bomb squad called to Rothwell after builder finds Second World War shell

A 100m cordon was put in place

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 2:14 pm
A bomb disposal team was called to Rothwell this morning (Thursday) after a builder found a Second World War shell.

The worker was in Charles Street when they found the projectile in a resident’s back garden at about 10.30am.

Police put a 100m cordon in place and closed roads, although nobody was evacuated.

The scene today and the shell found at the house. Credit: Andrew Carpenter/Northants Police

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended the incident and took the shell away for it to be detonated elsewhere.

The cordon has since been removed.