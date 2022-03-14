BMW seized in Harborough district after banned driver jumped out and ran away

This silver BMW has been seized by police in Harborough district this afternoon (Monday) after the banned driver jumped out and ran away.

The saloon was quickly recovered, loaded up and driven off after being spotted by Lutterworth-based officers.

The suspect handed himself in shortly afterwards for “other offences”, said Harborough police.