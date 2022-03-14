BMW seized in Harborough district after banned driver jumped out and ran away
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:54 pm
This silver BMW has been seized by police in the Harborough district this afternoon (Monday) after the banned driver jumped out and ran away.
The saloon was quickly recovered, loaded up and driven off after being spotted by Lutterworth-based officers.
The suspect handed himself in shortly afterwards for “other offences”, said Harborough police.
He has now been reported for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.